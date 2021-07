ALBANY – Good news for those looking for a flashy red Corvette with a Stingray trim: New York state is auctioning one off. Again. The state Office of General Services first tried in early June to auction off the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette with a 6.2-liter, V8 engine and 31,320 miles, which was recovered at the Rochester DMV office after it was stolen from an out-of-state car dealership.