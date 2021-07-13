Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Would You Rock This Honda Turned Lamborghini?

Top Speed
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDream Customs can transform your eight-generation Honda Civic into a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Many enthusiasts and tuning studios have entertained the idea of building a supercar replica. At least on paper, the idea of a budget supercar, or at least something that resembles one, is an appealing one. But oftentimes, there are certain restraints, usually stemming from the platform used. The Honda Civic seems to have always been a good base for any supercar replica and the Indian tuning studio Dream Customs has used one to make what seems a perfect recreation of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, at least from a distance.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Aventador#Design#Dream Customs#Supercar#Indian#Svj#Lamborghini Diablo Sv#Alfa#Romeo Giulia Sprint#Asian Martial Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
Country
India
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Cars
News Break
Marketing
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

McLaren F1 Replica Based On Porsche Boxster Is A Decent Effort

The McLaren F1 is regarded by many as the greatest supercar of the 1990s. Produced between 1992 and 1998, the V12-powered sports car was limited to just 106 examples which, needless to say, means it’s very, very difficult to buy one of the existing units today. And even if you find one for sale, you might end up paying an incredible figure - up to $15 million, as a recent auction showed. But someone in the United Kingdom will be enjoying the F1 looks and its seating position for much, much less.
CarsTop Speed

Battle Of The Midsize Pickup Trucks: Toyota Hilux Takes On the VW Amarok In a Drag Race

A drag race between two stock midsize pickup trucks is about as scientific as a drift competition with shopping carts. Pickup truck buyers are rarely interested in the performance aspect of these vehicles, but Carwow still gives us the answer to a question we never thought of asking – which is the quicker pickup truck. This time it’s the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok that line up for a quarter-mile drag and despite the two vehicles being very similar on paper, the outcome is quite decisive.
CarsTop Speed

Watch A Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Obliterate A Lamborghini Aventador SV and A Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti On The Drag Strip

The tuned 911 Turbo S shows no mercy to the 488 Pista Piloti and the Aventador SV in a series of straight-line races. The team at Carwow brought three fast cars to the drag strip. The contenders include the Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti, the Lamborghini Aventador SV, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S. The Pista Piloti and Aventador SV make more power than the Porsche in the standard form, but the latter is tuned to make 150 horses more for a Hulk-like transformation. Courtesy of this, it absolutely annihilates both the 700+ horsepower cars in a series of drag races! How often do you see a Ferrari and a Lamborghini get treated with such utter disdain?
Buying Carstopgear.com

Feast your eyes upon this $10,000,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR

99 per cent of us won’t be able to afford this auction star, but we can all drool. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is less a news story about an extraordinarily rare Mercedes-Benz coming up...
CarsCarscoops

Which Should You Take To The Golf Course, The C8 Corvette Convertible Or The Lexus LC 500 Convertible?

For years, manufacturers have been trying to convince us that their sports cars weren’t as impractical as they may seem, citing the fact that they could carry a set (or maybe two) of golf clubs. With this in mind, EverydayDriver recently tested out a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and a Lexus LC 500 Convertible as two sleek, two-door cars that could be perfect for golf enthusiasts.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
Carsgmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro Restomod Packs Custom Details Into Every Inch: Video

With some custom builds, it’s obvious that the amount of work and attention to detail go above and beyond. Such is the case with this 1969 Chevy Camaro, as featured in the following nine-minute video. Coming to us from the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel, the 1969 Chevy Camaro restomod is more...
Buying Carstecheblog.com

Rare Look at the Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype, a Lamborghini-Based Supercar with a V16 Engine

Are you an avid car collector and want to add one of the rarest vehicles ever to your collection? If so, then look no further than the original Cizeta-Moroder V16T prototype and show car, chassis 001. A total of nine production examples are known to exist, and this one was first shown to the public at an unveiling event held in Los Angeles on December 5, 1988 and later displayed at the 1989 Los Angeles / Geneva Motor Shows. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsTop Speed

This Epic Render of a Modernized Mercedes 300 SL Will Become Reality

This super-modern take on the legendary Mercedes 300 SL will soon become a reality. The renderings we have here show two versions of the car – a speedster and a coupe. Both versions draw inspiration from the 300 SLR and Uhlenhaut Coupe (300 SLR’s hardtop version). The speedster features a low windshield and dual rear hunches, while the coupe version’s roofline is heavily reminiscent of that of the original classic, despite some opinions that it’s been copy-pasted from a TVR Cerbera. You also get the obligatory side exhausts and additional headlights, just like on racecars of old.
Buying CarsJalopnik

You Can Buy A Brand New Mercedes-Benz 230E Straight Out Of 1987

A German car dealer is selling what is possibly the cleanest Mercedes-Benz 230 E this side of 1992. The dealer, Mechatronik, specializes in classic (expensive) Benzes and is asking for an outrageous of amount of money for a “new” 1987 230 E. This clean W124 sedan will set you back almost $60,000.
Carscarthrottle.com

The First Koenigsegg Jesko Production Car Is An Orange Stunner

Number 1 of 125 Jesko units has been unveiled, with the first customer cars coming next year. For the lucky few who’ve signed up for a Koenigsegg Jesko, its 2019 Geneva Motor Show reveal must feel like a whole eternity ago. But things are looking up as Koenigsegg has just revealed a ‘pre-series production car’ ahead of the planned batch of customer cars.
Buying CarsCarscoops

What’s A Stunning 6k-Mile E34 1991 BMW M5 Worth To You?

The E34 BMW M5 was the final generation of the iconic sports sedan series to feature an engine with less that 8 cylinders. The car was a true driver’s machine, and the last M car to be built by hand, but what would you pay for one that’s as close to brand new as possible nearly three decades after its demise? That’s what you’ll have to answer with this 1991 M5 up for auction in near-mint condition.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

11th-Gen Honda Civic Turbo Is Hiding a Lot of Extra Power, and Hondata Found It

For the last several years, any time Honda introduces a new vehicle that carries even an inkling of potential aftermarket interest—like, say, the new 11th-generation Civic—the engine computer gurus at Hondata waste no time in working their tuning magic. Long serving as a front-runner in Honda ECU development, the group has been hard at work with the 2022 Civic sedan, and they've got some promising initial results from their ECU reflash to share.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

World's First C8 Corvette Widebody Looks Wild

Chevrolet has confirmed the all-new Corvette Z06 will debut this fall with a superb-sounding flat-plane crank V8 and a widebody. If, however, you already own a C8 Corvette Stingray and want to give the mid-engine sports car some extra visual flair, Sigala Designs has created the "world's first true widebody C8."
Carstecheblog.com

This Isn’t a 1969 Ford Mustang, Just a Heavily Modified 2009 Hyundai Accent

At first glance, this vehicle looks like a real 1969 Ford Mustang, but upon closer inspection, you still may not realize it’s just a heavily modified 2009 Hyundai Accent. Since the latter isn’t the same size as the original muscle car, the proportions are slightly off, especially its width, but we’re certain that this will fool most non automobile enthusiasts on the road. Unfortunately, it probably doesn’t have a Windsor V8 engine. Read more for a short video and additional pictures.
CarsCarscoops

This Lamborghini Miura SVJ Is One Of Just Three On Earth

One of just three Lamborghini Miura SVJ models ever built is currently up for grabs but it certainly won’t be cheap. The original Miura SVJ came to life thanks to Lamborghini test driver Bob Wallace who wanted a motorsport-inspired variant of the car. A single prototype was made, built from the ground-up with new parts and featuring distinct headlights, a free-flowing exhaust system, a tweaked V12 engine, and a stripped-out interior. The prototype was sold to VIP client Dr Alfredo Belponer but was sadly destroyed in a high-speed road accident just before the delivery.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Johnny Cecotto BMW M3 E30 Is Up For Grabs, But It Will Cost You!

This rare German sports car has a price tag of almost $120K. BMW E30 M3 examples have become one of the more desirable modern collectibles in recent years. Now toss in the Johnny Cecotto name, and getting one would be rare, and it’s going to cost whoever ends up buying it. There were only 480 of these special edition BMWs made, with one selling last year for $89k, but used car prices have absolutely skyrocketed since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy