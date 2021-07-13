Would You Rock This Honda Turned Lamborghini?

Dream Customs can transform your eight-generation Honda Civic into a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Many enthusiasts and tuning studios have entertained the idea of building a supercar replica. At least on paper, the idea of a budget supercar, or at least something that resembles one, is an appealing one. But oftentimes, there are certain restraints, usually stemming from the platform used. The Honda Civic seems to have always been a good base for any supercar replica and the Indian tuning studio Dream Customs has used one to make what seems a perfect recreation of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, at least from a distance.