We’ve heard it said, “No news is good news.” In this case, I'm not so sure. Another same old, same old gray day with scattered showers in the region. Also, although we’re always striving to be #1, coming in third is better than 1st as far as the wettest July on record for the city of Boston. So far this month, we've accumulated 8.89” of rain. The normal amount is 1.22”.