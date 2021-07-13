Seattle data platform Truveta raises $95M, adds 3 health systems to network
The company plans to use the money to continue building its team and develop the cloud infrastructure it needs to manage health care data, its CEO says.www.bizjournals.com
The company plans to use the money to continue building its team and develop the cloud infrastructure it needs to manage health care data, its CEO says.www.bizjournals.com
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
Comments / 0