Greg VanCardo passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the age of 62 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. He was born in Neptune and lived his whole life in Point Pleasant. Greg played Pop Warner football in Point Pleasant, and he graduated from Point Pleasant Boro High School in 1976. Greg was an excellent athlete in high school, participating in football, wrestling and track. As captain of the football and wrestling teams his senior year, Greg provided leadership and inspiration to these programs. He was selected to the Second Team All State Group II Football Team and Second Team All Ocean County Team. After graduating he directed the Point Pleasant Recreation Wrestling Program from 1978 to 1981. He was a life-long supporter of local athletics and was a fixture at many games and events.
Thomas Alan Miller, 83, of Sea Girt, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Thomas lived in Clifton, before moving to Sea Girt 28 years ago. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from Ohio State University and his MBA in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Tom.
John P. “Jack” McKeown, 79, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 9, 2021 at home. Known to all as Jack, he grew up in East Orange, attending East Orange High School before obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University. In the late 1960s he entered the emerging.
As everyone who knew her can attest, Liz was never one to shy away from the loud, the colorful or the sparkly. She passed away with her beloved husband Scott, her treasured son, Tyler and her younger sister, Katherine by her side and with her closest confidants, the Party of Five, attending to her.
Arthur Russell [Artie] Culver, aka The Yacht Painter, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 9 2021, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He was 66. Artie was born in Point Pleasant and grew up in Sea Girt, Manasquan and Brielle. He lived on Mount Desert Island, Maine.
Matthew Guerriero, 30, of Wall Township, passed away suddenly from a bike accident. He was born and raised in Cranford before moving to Wall Township in 1997. Matthew was a graduate of Wall High School in 2009, where he was a member of the ROTC program. He graduated from the accredited Cotsakos College.
Regina Yankowski, 70, of Brick, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Ms. Yankowski retired in 2016 as a civil servant at the Ocean County Board of Social Services in Lakewood. She was a graduate of Georgian Court College in Lakewood. She was a communicant of St. Dominic’s.
Salvatore P. Marchese, 66, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Sal was a long-time fixture in Belmar’s business community. He was an internationally recognized hair stylist who operated Salon Marsal on Tenth Avenue in Belmar for 17 years. Prior to that he.
Jacob “Jack” Steven Marmur, 73, of Point Pleasant, died suddenly on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home. Mr. Marmur was a proud American who was born in Straubing, Germany in 1947, and immigrated to the United States in the early 1950s with his family. He grew up in Newark and Irvington before moving.
MANASQUAN — The borough has postponed the fireworks that had been schedule for Friday, July 2, at the Manasquan beach, due to the forecasts of poor weather. Belmar has also postponed its fireworks set for Friday, citing weather concerns. Bradley Beach has postponed a fireworks display that had been scheduled for Saturday, July 3, citing public safety concerns.
Jay Moglia, passed away after suffering a heart attack while leading a ride from his famous mountain training facility in Lost River, West Virginia, also known as Raw Talent Ranch. Besides being a long time D.C. messenger, Jay became a prolific figure in the mid-Atlantic road racing.
John J. Najar, M.Ed. of Wall Township, a gentle soul with a giant heart and a genuine passion for improving the lives of everyone he met, entered the gates of Eternity on Friday, June 25, 2021. The loss to the world is immea.
