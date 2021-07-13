Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Aidy Bryant isn’t quite planning a wild party to celebrate her 2021 Emmy nominations

By Christie D’Zurilla, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAidy Bryant upped her Emmys game on Tuesday, doubling her overall number of nominations with two 2021 nods for different TV series — one of which was recently canceled. Up for Emmys in 2014 and again in 2018 in categories related to “Saturday Night Live,” Bryant was recognized this time around with nominations for lead actress in a comedy series, for Hulu’s “Shrill,” and supporting actress in a comedy series, for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Lindy West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Nbc#Streamer Hulu#The Los Angeles Times#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Kaley Cuoco, Aidy Bryant and More Stars' Unfiltered Reactions to Their Emmy Nominations

Watch: Lolly Adefope Dishes on "Shrill," Aidy Bryant & More. On Tuesday, July 13, the Television Academy unveiled the star-studded list of 2021 Emmys contenders. Father and daughter Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones did the honors of breaking the exciting news to the world as they listed off the beloved names being honored with a nomination this year. As is the case every year, the nominee pool features Hollywood veterans and first-time Emmy nominees alike with The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder, Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and 20-time nominee Alec Baldwin all garnering nods, to name a few.
TV & VideosComplex

Here Are the 2021 Emmy Nominations

Are the comforts of Ted Lasso about to translate into Emmys success? That’s among the accurate predictions that led us all into the 2021 Emmy nominations reveal, which went down on Tuesday with hosts Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting). Netflix’s The Crown and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Sterling K. Brown, Aidy Bryant and More Among Multiple Acting Nominees

Take a look at who's doubling up this year in the performer categories for the 2021 Emmy Awards. During the nomination announcements for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, several performers earned their first nomination ever (44 to be exact). Those who secured multiple acting nominees slimmed down to a select few, from multi-nominee veterans such as Sterling K. Brown to newcomers in this special Emmy arena like Jean Smart.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

ViacomCBS earned 66 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 73rd Primetime Emmy Award nominations across its combined portfolio. CBS Television Network, CBS Studios and Paramount+ together received a total of 35 Primetime Emmy nominations. CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - the #1 late night talk show on television...
CelebritiesDeadline

Kenan Thompson, Jean Smart, Aidy Bryant Lead List Of Emmy Nominees With Double Acting Noms

Kenan Thompson joins the vaunted few in Emmy history who have received double nominations in the acting categories. Thompson’s are highly unusual, with both in the full-time regular series categories for lead and supporting comedy. He received a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nom Tuesday for his portrayal of Kenan Williams in his eponymous NBC comedy series. He also earned a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nom for Saturday Night Live. These are not Thompson’s first Emmy noms, however. He previously received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Saturday Night Live for the song “Come Back, Barack” from an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper.
CelebritiesExtra

Kenan Thompson Celebrates His Double Emmy Nominations

Kenan Thompson earned double Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning!. Thompson received a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for his work on “Kenan” and a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nod for “Saturday Night Live.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kenan, who has a lot to brag about!...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Juno Temple's Tearful Response to Her Emmy Nomination Will Warm Your Heart

Watch: Exclusive: "Ted Lasso" Star Tears Up Reacting to Emmy Noms. Ted Lasso's Juno Temple declared this very belief on Tuesday, July 13 after learning that she had been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Emmys. And, as she exclusively told E! News, this nod meant even more as Ted Lasso nabbed a total of 20 nominations.
TV & VideosPosted by
People

Friends Cast Celebrates Reunion Special Emmy Nominations: 'We're All Very Grateful'

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced the nominations for the 73rd annual awards show, which will broadcast live in September, and the recent Friends reunion special was recognized in four categories: outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Emma Corrin, Billy Porter, Daveed Diggs and more celebrate Emmy nominations

——— Billy Porter, outstanding lead actor in a drama series, “Pose”. “I am honored and humbled to have my work once again be recognized by the academy. I stand at the intersection of art and activism, and I am forever grateful for the healing journey that POSE has been for myself, my colleagues and the world!”
TV & VideosDeadline

Emmy Nominations By Program & Network

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian both scored 24 Emmy nominations to lead all programs as the 2021 honorees were announced this morning. The latter streamer’s WandaVision was a close third with 23 noms, followed by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s Saturday Night Live with 21 each. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored 20.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Cecily Strong talks about ‘Schmigadoon!’ and her Emmy nomination

Jill Martin shares the trendy items worth the hype on 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin'. “Saturday Night Live” star Cecily Strong joins TODAY to talk about her new Emmy nomination and the new musical satire “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV+. “I think I’m an even bigger fan of watching the show than I am of being in it,” she says.July 15, 2021.
Chicago, ILcolum.edu

Columbia Celebrates 2021 Emmy Nominations

More than 20 Columbia College Chicago alumni have been recognized with 2021 Emmy nominations in 17 categories. Columbia College Chicago is pleased so announce more than 20 alumni have been recognized 2021 Emmy Award nominations. Please join us in congratulating the following #ColumAlums. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy