Aidy Bryant isn’t quite planning a wild party to celebrate her 2021 Emmy nominations

Kenan Thompson joins the vaunted few in Emmy history who have received double nominations in the acting categories. Thompson’s are highly unusual, with both in the full-time regular series categories for lead and supporting comedy. He received a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nom Tuesday for his portrayal of Kenan Williams in his eponymous NBC comedy series. He also earned a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nom for Saturday Night Live. These are not Thompson’s first Emmy noms, however. He previously received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Saturday Night Live for the song “Come Back, Barack” from an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper.