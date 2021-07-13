Cancel
Duluth’s Water Safety Week to Include Sand Modeling Contest, An Expo + More

By David Drew
 12 days ago
A free, full week of activities are all set for the City of Duluth's Water Safety Week, which will provide plenty of family fun in Canal Park and on Park Point. Water Safety Week begins Monday, July 19 and first up is the sand modeling contest on Park Point. Everyone is invited to participate and you can make your sand creation anywhere on Park Point Beach. Once it's completed, just share your creation on social media using and tag with #DuluthSandModelingContest 2021. You can also email a picture of it to parks@duluthmn.gov. Everyone who does this will be entered to win prizes.

