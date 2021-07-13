Mt. Graham Surgical Associates move to new building
SAFFORD —Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center’s Mt. Graham Surgical Associates have moved to a new location and are now seeing patients. Mt. Graham Surgical Associates are the first to move into the hospital’s new Medical Office Complex, and will soon be joined by Copper Mountain Clinic, MGRMC’s family medicine clinic, by the end of the first quarter in 2022. Two more suites in the building will be filled later that year.gilavalleycentral.net
