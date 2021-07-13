Cancel
Osage Beach, MO

Stressed Out? SQeZ Juice In Osage Beach Offering Lifestyle RE-BOOT Program To Help Restore Balance

By Dr. Wrendy Marcinek, SQeZ Juice + Health
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStress is an American pandemic. And at SQeZ in Osage Beach, our focus on wellness and healthy living is moving us to help our community with our new RE-BOOT program. This program specializes in supporting women or men of all ages who have found themselves in an over stressed or over worked state, who have put their health and well-being on the back burner and need guidance to get back on track in all areas of their life. The people I help may be suffering with chronic digestion problems, overwhelming anxiety, or depressive episodes, trouble sleeping or a general feeling of dissatisfaction with life.

