3 Things to Keep In Mind If Investing in Penny Stocks in August. With August only a week or so away, there are plenty of things on penny stocks investors’ minds. And, after a week of wild trading commences, many investors are left wondering what next month will have to offer. On July 19th, much dismay was felt around the stock market as the S&P 500 dropped by over 700 points. This was a sharp response to higher case numbers as a result of the Delta variant.