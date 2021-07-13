Cancel
Austin, MN

Rosemary A. Goslee, 90

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosemary A. Goslee, age 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Benedictine Living Community-Owatonna, Minnesota. Rosemary Ann Meyer was born on the family farm in Rose Creek, Minnesota, to Nicholas “Nick” and Susan (Fink) Meyer on October 10, 1930. She graduated from Pacelli High School. Rosemary was united in marriage to Donald Goslee in Austin, Minnesota, on July 24, 1950. The couple met at the Terp Ballroom. Rosemary worked as a medical transcriptionist for the radiology department at St. Olaf Hospital. She was a longtime member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, where she volunteered many hours. She was also a part of a Bridge club and at 80 years old was teaching line dancing. Family was everything to Rosemary and her children considered her a “fun” mom growing up. She was often known as a “German Tiger” at times. Rosemary loved taking bus trips and Sunday girls trips to Diamond Jo Casino. She was a wonderful baker and everyone especially enjoyed her sugar cookies. Rosemary was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

