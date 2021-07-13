A Rock County Conservationists Garden and Wildflower Meadow Tour will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17. Meet at 656 Saint Johns Ave. This tour will feature a walk through the extensive gardens of Milton residents Barbara and David Bendlin, which were part of the 2012 Rotary Gardens home gardens tour. The gardens include lots of flowering annuals and perennials, many unusual trees and shrubs and a large water garden with waterlilies, lotus and koi. The gardens have been especially planted to attract butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators and provide food for birds and other wildlife. For those interested, the Bendlins will offer suggestions on specific plants to attract pollinators and other types of wildlife.