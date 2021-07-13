Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana State University graduates boast 92 percent success rate in latest survey

By Local News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University announced Tuesday it posted a 92 percent placement rate in the 2020 class’ First Destination Survey. The survey collects data from all recent university graduates and determines what percentage were employed, went to graduate school or entered the military. Of the thousands of students that graduated from ISU since May of 2019, 92 percent of them had found a career or further education.

