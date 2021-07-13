Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Aggressive River fire burns structures near Yosemite; Sugar fire tops 90,000 acres

By Hayley Smith, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

LOS ANGELES – The fast-moving River fire near Yosemite National Park exploded to more than 9,500 acres Tuesday as firefighters tried to protect communities in the area. Officials said at least four structures and four outbuildings have been destroyed and 600 others are threatened. The River fire, which broke out...

Los Angeles, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Madera, CA
Newsweek

Homes, Structures Destroyed by Bootleg Fire as Over 150K Acres Burn in Oregon

Numerous homes and structures have been destroyed by the Bootleg Wildfire, which has burned over 150,000 acres in Oregon. In a tweet on Monday, Christine Pitawanich of KGW 8 News in Oregon, wrote that a public information officer for the Bootleg Fire said that at least seven homes and structures were destroyed on Monday.
KSBW.com

River Fire threatens major highway leading into Yosemite

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Get the latest information on the River Fire and evacuations fromCal Fire. The River Fire has ripped across more than 8,000 acres in the High Sierra foothills of Madera and Mariposa counties, doubling in size since Sunday, triggering evacuations, destroying at least five structures and threatening Highway 41, which leads into the southern entrance of Yosemite National Park.
yaktrinews.com

Wildfire burning two acres, threatening structures near Kettle Falls

STEVENS CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol has reopened Highway 395. A wildfire has forced troopers to shutdown the northbound lanes near Kettle Falls. According to Stevens County Emergency Management, the fire is threatening structures. The fire has burned two acres at Pine Bluff Road near Sandy’s, east of Kettle...
GV Wire

Update: River Fire Grows to 9,500 Acres; 600 Structures Threatened

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings issued by Cal Fire remained in place Tuesday as the River Fire continues to burn in the mountains on both sides of the Mariposa and Madera County line. The River Fire began in the area of Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School road, approximately...
Grand Coulee, WAifiberone.com

200-acre brush fire threatening structures near Grand Coulee

GRAND COULEE - At around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night, the Northeast Interagency Coordination Center (NEICC) confirmed that the Northrup Fire burning off SR 155 at Steamboat Rock is now 200 acres in size. The fire started at 5:42 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. NEICC...
Elk, WAKHQ Right Now

Nelson Creek fire burns 70-acres near Elk Washington

ELK, Wash. -- Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that started from a house fire in Elk Washington. The fire is currently burning over 70 acres and spreading quickly. Level 2 evacuations have been ordered from Jackson to Madison Rd. and Nelson Rd. This story will be updated with...
KREM2

2-acre brush fire burning near Spokane River in West Central

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are battling a two-acre fire that began burning on Sunday evening near the Spokane River near West Summit Boulevard and West Mission Avenue. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said six engines, two helicopters and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources are on the...
kqennewsradio.com

JACK FIRE NEARS 11,000 ACRES

The Jack Fire was estimated to be at 10,937 acres and a 10 percent containment level, as of Sunday. The latest update from the Northwest Incident Management Team 9 and Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Management Team said in the northwest section of the fire near Steamboat, crews have completed handline and conducted mop up 20 feet inside the fire perimeter along the 4713 Road. Crews are working to maintain, secure, and mop-up the line moving to the east utilizing dozers, handline and hose lays. On the western edge of the fire, resources continue to brush out vegetation while holding and securing the line along the river and Highway 138E. On the eastern flank, crews continue burning along containment line moving south towards Dry Creek. In the southeast, near Dry Creek, resources have burned vegetation along containment lines to connect the 4760 Road to the areas that have been cleared of vegetation near Dry Creek and Illahee Road. The update said the most active area of the fire is south of the river and Highway 138. Firefighters have established locations that are suitable for containment lines while providing for firefighter safety.
NBC Bay Area

Diablo Fire Burns 128 Acres Near Byron, 50% Contained

Crews battling the Diablo Fire near Byron have the blaze 50 percent contained on Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The brush fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. near Vasco Road and Camino Diablo in Contra Costa County. The blaze had burned 128 acres and was 50 percent contained, Cal Fire...
Fire near Thorpe burns 57 acres

THORPE, Wash — Firefighters from Upper Kittitas County have responded to a brush fire in the Sunlight Waters area northwest of Thorpe. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s assisting Kittitas County Fire District 1 (KCFD 1) in handling the blaze, which is estimated to have burned 57 acres.
Yakima Herald Republic

Lightning sparked fire near Nespelem burned over 10,000 acres, 7 homes but town safely evacuated

A wildfire near Nespelem in Okanogan County burned over 10,000 acres and 7 homes after lightning sparked the fire Monday night. The entire town of Nespelem was evacuated safely and no lives were lost, said Colville Tribal Chairman Andrew “Badger” Joseph Jr. Seven homes burned however only three of them were occupied at the time of the fire, the other four were vacant.
cbslocal.com

UPDATE: Dolcini Fire Burning Near Novato in Marin County Grows to 35 Acres

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire burning in a rural area of Novato Wednesday afternoon has grown to 35 acres and is 40% contained, according to authorities. The incident — later named the Dolcini Fire — was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Novato. Currently no structures were threatened by the fire, authorities said..
Mountain Fire burning near Island Mountain now at 25 acres

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire broke out near Island Mountain on Tuesday afternoon and Cal Fire officials say it is now 25 acres in size. The blaze, now called the Mountain Fire, is burning in Trinity County near the border with Humboldt and Mendocino Counties. Officials say the fire...
100 acres fire burns near Palm Springs Tramway

Fire crews are working to fully contain a 100 acre fire burning near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Friday afternoon. Smoke from the fire could be seen from the side of the mountain. The fire is burning a mile down from the lower tram station. Crews had to hike up...
Big Country News

Fires Near Elk River Reach 4,874 Acres, 20 Percent Contained

ELK RIVER - On Monday, additional containment was achieved on a few of the fires within the Cougar Rock Complex, thereby allowing resources to be relocated to work on other fires within the complex, say officials. As a group, the 14 fires have reached 4,874 acres and are 20% contained, according to an update from officials on Tuesday morning.
Tamarack Fire Burns Its Way to 21,000 Acres, O% Contained, 2 Structures Lost, Evacuation Center Moved to Nevada

Markleeville, CA…Current Activity: Forced by gusty winds, critically dry fuels and low relative humidity the Tamarack Fire exhibited rapid rates of spread and an increase in fire behavior throughout the day. The fire is estimated to have grown to 21,000 acres today and is still 0% contained. The fire continues to burn in a northwesterly direction, west of Markleeville towards the Highway 89 corridor. The increase in fire activity forced an evacuation of Alpine Village and Woodfords this morning. The fire crossed the East Fork of the Carson River near the East Fork Resort and moved into lighter fuels which aided in the fire’s growth to the north during the afternoon hours.

