Little Caesars debuts newest pizza with plant-based pepperoni

By Sue Selasky, Detroit Free Press
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Caesars, the Detroit-based national pizza chain, has just introduced a vegetarian-friendly pizza topped with plant-based pepperoni slices. Little Caesars partnered with Greenleaf Foods Field Roast brand, maker of plant-based meat and cheese products, to launch its Planteroni pizza in five U.S. markets, including Detroit. The plant-based pepperoni will also be a topping option for custom pizzas via the chain's app or website.

