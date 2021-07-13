Little Caesars debuts newest pizza with plant-based pepperoni

What: Basil Street Cafe Automated Pizza Kitchen (APK) When: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. What we saw: The alert notifying me that Denver is now home to the country's first Basil Street Cafe Automated Pizza Kitchen suggested that people might have noticed it while "walking along Market Street" by its location "right outside The Celtic," which led me to believe it would be...outside. But with no signs of pizza visible at the corner of Market and 14th Street, I went into the Celtic and spotted the large green-and-white machine along a wall to the left of the entryway.