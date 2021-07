Ever heard of the saying “knee-high by the fourth of July”? It is a saying that many farmers use about their corn crop being on track with their growing schedule. If the corn is knee-high by the fourth of July, then the corn is growing at the rate you need it to in order to get a good amount of crop in the fall. Now, this saying may work for corn, but does it work for other vegetables in the garden? Have you ever wondered, “Is my plant on the right schedule? If not, how do I get to where it needs to be?”