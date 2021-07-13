Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake Man Sentenced to Probation for Burglary Charge

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Storm Lake man on Monday was sentenced to probation in Buena Vista County District Court on a burglary charge. 19-year-old Josue Humberto Cortez was sentenced to four years probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for 2nd Degree Burglary, a class C felony. Late in the night on October 11th of last year, Humberto Cortez was accused of entering a residence at 112 Ash Street in Lakeside and assaulting an individual before taking a jar of wax. Three other individuals reportedly assisted in the burglary. The victim was not injured. Humberto Cortez was arrested nearly two weeks later.

