Storm Lake Man Sentenced to Probation for Burglary Charge

A Storm Lake man on Monday was sentenced to probation in Buena Vista County District Court on a burglary charge. 19-year-old Josue Humberto Cortez was sentenced to four years probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for 2nd Degree Burglary, a class C felony. Late in the night on October 11th of last year, Humberto Cortez was accused of entering a residence at 112 Ash Street in Lakeside and assaulting an individual before taking a jar of wax. Three other individuals reportedly assisted in the burglary. The victim was not injured. Humberto Cortez was arrested nearly two weeks later.