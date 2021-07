Welcome to Artsy Insider. This week, on the occasion of ARTNOIR’s 2021 benefit auction opening this Tuesday, July 13th, on Artsy, I’m looking back at last year’s edition and tracking the trajectories of artists who’ve seen demand for their work rise since then. I’m also sharing a collection of works by artists featured in both last year’s and this year’s ARTNOIR fundraisers on Artsy, and taking a closer look at the market for two of those artists in particular.