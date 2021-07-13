Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Richard S. Orozco, 35

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Sabin Orozco, age 35, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Richard was born February 27, 1986, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Cindy Koestler and Richard “Penny” Orozco. He graduated from Delta Junction High School in Delta Junction, Alaska. On September 5, 2015, he married Susan Strack in Austin, Minnesota. Richard had a very energetic spirit and charismatic personality. He loved all music, fishing, socializing, grilling, and family get togethers. He also enjoyed traveling, hiking, riding his motorcycle and eating all kinds of food. Above all he loved being around his children. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

www.austindailyherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Austin, MN
Obituaries
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
City
Austin, MN
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Hiking
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy