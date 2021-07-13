Sara C. Swanson, 94

Sara C. Swanson, age 94, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. Sara Catherine was born December 5, 1926 at Lidgerwood, ND, to Joseph and Mabel Stine Saumweber. She was the youngest of four siblings, Joseph, Lola Mae, and Leslie. All are now deceased. The family moved to Fargo, ND when she was 1-year old. She attended parochial and public schools where she graduated in 1944, with honors. Sara worked as a school secretary until she married Robert N. Swanson of Detroit Lakes, MN, December 31, 1944. Their first child, Kathleen Jeanette (Vernon Lewis) was born Feb. 2, 1946.