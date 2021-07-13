Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon

It was 36 years ago when Coca-Cola decided it was time to announce a big change — one that would involve its most iconic product. The change involved a switch from its classic Coke recipe to a version that it promised would be even better than the original. That the beverage manufacturer would think of doing such a thing was not audacious in and of itself — after all, they'd tweaked the recipe several times since the product was introduced in 1886, and no one seemed to mind. Many blind taste tests of the New Coke even confirmed they were onto something big. Surprisingly, as History explains, the backlash was so huge that the updated product was eventually rolled back, and old Coke was reborn from the ashes as Coca-Cola Classic, leaving New Coke to slink into the annals of drink history. The rollout became a textbook business school case study, filed under "don't let this happen to you" (via Time).