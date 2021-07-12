Portable Imaging Machine Provides Radiologic Technology Students Additional Insights

Keiser University Daytona Beach campus leaders were recently pleased to accept the donation of a Portable Imaging Machine from AdventHealth Daytona. With delivery organized by Radiologic Technology Program Director Gloria Wyatt and Clinical Coordinator Christina Stephenson, the technology is designed to improve treatment and speed up diagnosis while cutting costs and will provide students additional learning opportunities for patient care. “AdventHealth Daytona was the first organization to accept our students in 2002. We value their commitment to the clinical education of our students as we work together to forge the next generation of Radiologic Technologists,” said Wyatt.