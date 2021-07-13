Elon Musk’s Testy Day in Court Is Interrupted by a Vomiting Lawyer

Elon Musk was in court in Delaware last week defending his role in Tesla’s acquisition of failing solar panel installer SolarCity in 2016. That questionable decision—SolarCity was founded by his cousins; Musk was its biggest shareholder and served on the board of both companies—triggered a shareholder lawsuit. Of course, not all of Musk’s misguided notions land him in Delaware Chancery Court, but many don’t pan out precisely as planned. “If I wasn’t optimistic, I don’t think I would have started an electric car company or a rocket company,” he told the court. In the case of the $2.6 billion SolarCity deal, the solar roof revolution he predicted in 2016 hasn’t materialized. But neither has an affordably priced Tesla, an all-electric semi, a robotaxi network or next-gen low-cost, high-capacity batteries. Ahead of a ruling in the SolarCity case, here’s a roundup of some of Musk’s bigger swings—and misses—from the last five years.