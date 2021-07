Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.