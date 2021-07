FASSBERG, Germany (DLR PR) — After the successful test of the new hybrid rocket engine “AHRES-B” in spring 2019, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) carried out two more successful tests with the significantly larger VISERION variant on June 17 and July 7, 2021. The test preparations and commissioning were carried out by a team from the Spacecraft Department of the Institute for Aerodynamics and Flow Technology at the test bench for hybrid rocket engines at the Trauen site.