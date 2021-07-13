Cancel
Boeing Discloses New Issue With 787 Dreamliners, Reduces Production

By Lawrence Ukenye
 12 days ago
Boeing will reduce production of their 787 Dreamliner plane in the coming weeks after disclosing a fuselage issue, the company said in a press release. “Across the enterprise, our teams remain focused on safety and integrity as we drive stability, first-time quality and productivity in our operations,” the statement read. The issue represents another thorn in the side of the aerospace company, which has been plagued with technical issues in their 737 Max plane. The company had previously estimated it would deliver most of its remaining 787 Dreamliner inventory this year; now it predicts it’ll deliver less than half. The Federal Aviation Administration is working with Boeing to resolve the issue but said there’s no need to ground existing Dreamliners.

