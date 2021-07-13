Cancel
New Fortress Energy inks MoU on gas power in Sri Lanka

naturalgasworld.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US-based company is expanding its footprint in the country, announcing two arrangements in the span of a week. US-based gas company New Fortress Energy said July 13 it had signed a preliminary agreement to build a new gas-fired power plant in Sri Lanka. The company signed a memorandum of...

