Steps you can take to reduce number of unwanted robocalls

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBaMK_0avjcWzd00

(ABC NEWS) – It’s no secret that many of us are constantly dealing with robocalls every day. While there’s no way to stop them completely, experts at Consumer Reports said there are steps we can all take now to reduce the number of unwanted calls coming in.

One of the steps people can take include activating the whitelist mode, a feature found on most smartphones.

“You can go to your settings and only allow those calls whose numbers are in your phonebook to come through,” said Octavio Blanco, money & technology reporter for Consumer Reports. “They’re going to get sent to your voicemail for the most part.”

Another option is contacting your cell phone carrier — most have a variety of security settings available, like technology that helps recognize and label spam numbers.

“Some of them are free. Some of them cost extra money,” Blanco said. “Those phone features will give you a little bit more flexibility to decide maybe what kind of calls you want to let through.”

You can also download a number of third-party apps like You Mail or Nomorobo if you’re comfortable with them accessing your data and information.

“These are anti-robocall apps that also will give you, the user, more control,” Blanco said. “These apps also use lists of blacklisted numbers that the Federal Trade Commission puts together.”

Never pay money to share your information with anonymous callers. Instead, you can report the number on your phone or online at the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

