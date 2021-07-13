Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scott Disick's Net Worth: How Much Is The KUWTK Star Worth?

By Kathryn Cook
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scott Disick became famous due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he's quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 (via Us Magazine) and share three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He's since moved on in his love life with Amelia Hamlin (before that, there was Sofia Richie), and Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker. While their love story didn't quite last, there were still plenty of good things that came out of it for Scott.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuwtk#Us Magazine#Celebrity Net Worth#The Kar Jenner Klan#Realtor#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Rare Picture of 'Soulmate' Rob Kardashian After Confirming He's Dating

Joining the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars in the photo which is shared on the Good American founder's Instagram page is their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has just spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian. Days after confirming that her brother is no longer a single man, the Good American founder treated fans to a picture of the two and called him "soulmate."
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Says Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian ‘Looks Like’ Minnie Mouse in Cute Shout-Out

Disney love! Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, said she “looks like” Minnie Mouse in a cute shout-out post on Friday, July 2. “Looks like you @kourtneykardash,” the 45-year-old wrote underneath an Instagram Story photo of a sign featuring a white portrait of Mickey Mouse’s beloved wife. The 42-year-old shared the adorable post to her own Instagram Stories and added a red heart emoji.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are in Perfect Harmony

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids During Beach Trip. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are all about that heart and soul. Proving once again the couple is in perfect harmony, his daughter Alabama Barker took to Instagram Stories on July 6 to post a video of the blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing the famous duet on the piano.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Giving His Blessing! Lionel Richie Is A 'Huge Fan' Of Daughter Sofia's New Boyfriend Elliot Grainge, 'Especially Compared To Scott Disick,' Spills Insider

Dad approved! Sofia Richie’s new boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, has gotten a big thumbs-up from her family — including her father, Lionel Richie. According to a source, the 22-year-old brought her music exec beau of five months to the Richie clan's Memorial Day cookout, where he made a great first impression on her pops. "Lionel is a huge fan of Elliot’s," dishes the source, "especially compared to Sofia's ex, Scott [Disick]."
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Lisa Rinna says Amelia Hamlin's relationship with Scott Disick is a 'WTF moment'

Amelia Hamlin's mum, Lisa Rinna, just got real about her daughter's relationship with Scott Disick, calling things between the couple a "WTF moment." On last night's (June 30) episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa opened up to her friends about her initial reaction to the relationship. "It's a what the f*** moment. You're like, what the f***?" Lisa said to costar Erika Jayne, "She's 19 and he's 37 with three kids."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance. Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy