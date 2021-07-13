Scott Disick's Net Worth: How Much Is The KUWTK Star Worth?

Scott Disick became famous due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he's quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 (via Us Magazine) and share three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He's since moved on in his love life with Amelia Hamlin (before that, there was Sofia Richie), and Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker. While their love story didn't quite last, there were still plenty of good things that came out of it for Scott.