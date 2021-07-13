Cancel
New York City, NY

Four NYC locations featured in the new Gossip Girl reboot

By Shaye Weaver
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gossip Girl is back and as you might guess, the first episode is chock full of juicy drama and salacious buzz. It also features some iconic NYC locations. The Gossip Girl reboot takes us back to the Upper East Side to a new generation of New York private school teens dealing with social surveillance, nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. In the first episode, it's the start of a new school year at the elite Constance St. Jude and a newcomer finds herself thrust into a blinding spotlight. While other students cling to their comfortable, glamorous lives, a new Gossip Girl upends the status quo.

Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

13 strange things you probably didn’t know about Staten Island

If all you know about Staten Island is that it spawned three Jersey Shore cast members, you’re seriously underestimating the borough. From the East Shore’s beaches to abandoned buildings in the center of the island to Snug Harbor on the North Shore, there’s so much to explore on Staten Island. Don’t believe us? Let these surprising facts about the “forgotten borough” convince you.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Kaleida Studio's interactive art exhibition in DUMBO brings vivid prints to life

It’s often said that art can take you on a journey. When it comes to the works of Kaleida Studio, that saying is even more true than usual. The innovative studio specializes in limited-edition prints that reveal animated digital artwork when activated with a custom smartphone app. After a quick download, the app lets viewers hover their phones in front of the prints to trigger light-dappled journeys through forests, whimsical plants, moving animals and other fantastical scenes. The experience lies somewhere between a tactile two-dimensional and vivid cinematic experience.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

A new exhibition is bringing a realistic version of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to NYC

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at the Vatican is one of the must-see artworks of a lifetime, and for a limited time, its likeness will be right here in New York City. SEE Global Entertainment is bringing its "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" to a (currently unannounced) location in NYC this fall, allowing New Yorkers and tourists to get up close and personal with the fresco that draws about 5 million people each year.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Little Island is hosting a free open-air storytelling festival this week

There are eight million stories in the naked city, as the old movie said, and this week a select few of them will be aired on the gentle oasis of greenery known as Little Island, which opened in May. From Wednesday through Sunday (July 21–July 25), NYC’s latest must-see destination will play host to its first-ever Storytelling Festival, devoting spaces throughout the park to a mostly free smorgasbord of spoken word, music, poetry and audiovisual art.
RestaurantsPosted by
Time Out New York

Milk Bar is giving away 2,020 free birthday cakes on Thursday

The best flavor of cake is free cake and Milk Bar is here to help. Continuing the bakery's month-long celebration of National Birthday Do Over Month, Milk Bar will be giving away 2,020 birthday cakes to help people do their 2020 birthday over. Starting on Thursday, July 22 at 10 am, free birthday cakes will be gifted (via credit) on milkbarstore.com to the first 2,020 people who order any cake online and in stores. The idea is that when you send a cake to a loved one to celebrate their birthday (or re-do the celebration), you get one too!
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Brian Stokes Mitchell and more to perform at Lincoln Center Theater's new cabaret series

The illustrious Lincoln Center recently erected an ambitious outdoors performing center, complete with multiple stages and rehearsal spaces, called Restart Stages. This week, the turn-lemons-into-lemonade project will host a special cabaret/concert performance by the Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, who will debut his show Out With The Old, In With The New.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

The street artist behind PhoebeNewYork talks her iconic creation

If you find yourself walking around downtown Manhattan, there's a good chance you may come across street art of an adorable and stylish cartoon character, possibly donning large sunglasses and accompanied by a sassy or motivating caption. These prints are the works of artist Libby Schoettle, better known as her alter ego character PhoebeNewYork. While based in New York, Schoettle’s work has been taken outside of the city and can be found on the streets of LA and Philadelphia, as well as internationally in London, Berlin and in her solo show in Denmark next month. In addition to her street artwork, Schoettle also creates limited edition prints, posters and original artwork that can be found for sale on her website. We sat down to talk with Schoettle about her inspirations for her artwork, and why PhoebeNewYork calls downtown New York her home.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Flatbed Follies is a free traveling circus touring New York

The past year has seen eating brunch outside and hanging in the park become default go-tos for many New Yorkers. Which, perhaps recognizing the rut many of us are trapped in at this point, might be why the New York Department of Transportation and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has teamed up with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus to offer a traveling circus. Yes, you read that right.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

These NYC hotels are allegedly the worst for bed bugs

There's a lot to consider when booking a hotel—cleanliness, amenities, location—but one of the most important bits of information to know before you hand over your credit card is whether there are bed bugs. These harmful, blood-sucking critters are known to cause red bite marks, inflammation, blistering, allergic reactions, fatigue,...
Queens, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Dave's Lesbian Bar is opening a pop-up in Astoria

Queens has exactly zero lesbian bars, and one local lesbian is trying to change that. Kristin Dausch, a performer, nanny and aspiring entrepreneur who has lived in Astoria for over 12 years wanted to bring a lesbian bar to her neighborhood: Dave's Lesbian Bar. After running a local predominantly queer open mic for over year years, and seeing how the community came together for the event, Dausch thought to herself, "Oh wow, this would be great if I could do this every day." Prior to the pandemic, Dausch had Broadway aspirations, but once the idea for Dave's struck earlier this year, they wanted to see if they could get community support to make it happen.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Is outdoor dining in NYC here to stay?

What does forever mean to you? Is it the logical conclusion of a love story, an optimistic view of the afterlife, or rush hour hyperbole? More precisely, and to borrow a word from Mayor de Blasio with regard to outdoor dining, what makes something permanent? A promise, an assertion, a simple hope printed on a box of hair color? Does merely saying it make it so?
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Dana H. and Is This A Room are coming to Broadway in rep this fall

Reality is coming to Broadway this fall in unexpected ways. Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H. are highly idiosyncratic plays that nonetheless have a lot of things in common. Both were produced at the 132-seat Vineyard Theatre during the abbreviated 2019–20 theater season. Both are very short, and both were hits with audiences and critics alike. Both feature extraordinary central star turns. And both works draw their texts directly from unconventional real-life sources: Is This A Room uses the verbatim transcript of an FBI interview with the memorably-named classified-info leaker Reality Winner; Dana H. is assembled from harrowing personal testimony by the playwright's own mother.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Free movies will be returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park next month!

After a very different summer last year, the Movies With A View series will be returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park next month, complete with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. One of the most popular spots for free outdoor screenings in the city, this year’s theme for the series is “Grit,” featuring films that celebrate underdog stories, human perseverance and resilience.

