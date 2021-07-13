Ridgefield School District’s partnerships help deliver early learning services

Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, the collaboration will provide openings for children ages 3-5 who are experiencing developmental or environmental factors. Ridgefield School District’s Early Learning Center has partnered with Educational Opportunities for Children and Families (EOCF) to provide additional preschool options through the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP). Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, the collaboration will provide additional openings for community children ages 3-5 who are experiencing developmental or environmental factors, or whose families meet income eligibility requirements.