Apple offers release candidates of tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6 for testing

Apple has provided testers with seeds for the release candidates of tvOS 14.7 and watchOS 7.6, as it nears releasing the final versions of the updates to the public. New builds of betas can be acquired by developers in the via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases usually arrives shortly after the developer counterparts, through the Apple Beta Software Program website.