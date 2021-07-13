Cancel
Electronics

Apple offers release candidates of tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6 for testing

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has provided testers with seeds for the release candidates of tvOS 14.7 and watchOS 7.6, as it nears releasing the final versions of the updates to the public. New builds of betas can be acquired by developers in the via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases usually arrives shortly after the developer counterparts, through the Apple Beta Software Program website.

