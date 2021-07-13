Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Pregnant and No Access to Care: Taking on America’s Maternity Care Deserts

By Julia Savacool
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was produced in partnership with Reckitt’s Enfa portfolio of brands. For many, the months leading up to childbirth are a whirlwind of planning. There are regular appointments with obstetricians and prenatal care teams to ensure the health of mom and baby. For the first baby, there are often birthing, breastfeeding, nutrition, and parenting classes. There might be sessions with a certified doula to better assist on the day of birth. And of course meetings with fellow parents-to-be to discuss the emotional rollercoaster that is expecting a child.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#And Babies#Deserts#Maternity#American#March Of Dimes#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Sweden
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Uber
News Break
Women's Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
Related
Houston, TXdoctorslounge.com

Pregnant Women Need to Take Care in Sweltering Summer Heat

Last Updated: July 24, 2021. SATURDAY, July 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- This summer has brought dangerous, record-breaking heat to parts of the United States and Canada. The hot weather poses an extra challenge for pregnant women. Mothers-to-be need to stay cool to avoid heat exhaustion and its complications, according...
Women's Healthmomswhothink.com

4 Weeks Pregnant

Grab your FREE copy of one of our most popular and engaging activity packets! Whether you’re in the classroom or keeping your little ones busy at home these days, we have fun, engaging, and FREE printable activity for your kiddos to enjoy. To snag and instantly download you copy, just CLICK HERE!
Health ServicesMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Promoting accessible, affordable health care

I really do not know how to verify the truthfulness of contradicting news reports that come my way. State Rep. Kim Abbott (guest column, July 22) claims that efforts are being made by our leading Republicans to force hideous red tape on my fellow Montanans when they apply for HELP benefits for their health care. I tend to support her view on why this will unleash devastation on our citizens.
Women's HealthPosted by
CNN

To end America's maternal mortality crisis, dismantle the racism that fuels it

Stacey D. Stewart is president and CEO of the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that supports mothers and babies' health through research, advocacy and education. Richard E. Besser is president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a philanthropy that focuses solely on health in the US through grants and funding provided to different programs. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. Read more opinion articles on CNN.
Riverside County, CAidyllwildtowncrier.com

J&J FDA warning and clinical trials on pregnant women

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot has an additional warning on its label as of July 12: Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Mayo Clinic defines the syndrome as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. “These...
Billings, MThealthday.com

Premature Baby Care

Terry Sauer, RN, has spent her career surrounded by premature infants. As the manager of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Deaconess Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana, she cares for several babies at a time, each facing an uncertain future. Lifesaving technology has improved dramatically in the 25 years since Sauer first stepped into a NICU, but one thing has remained constant: Today's parents are just as worried as ever.
Health ServicesThrive Global

Dr. Chris Pernell: “Improve access to care ”

Amplify their voice and share power with trusted messengers — no physician is an island to themselves. Institutions and systems demonstrate accountability by sharing power and influence with credible messengers in the community and using these community and people assets in care navigation and treatment validation. Practitioners in health care must recognize the power of narrative medicine, storytelling and lived experiences in driving self and collective efficacy, value and trust.
Women's HealthNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Procedure Helps Women With Stress Urinary Incontinence

An estimated 15 million women in the U.S. deal with stress urinary incontinence, an accidental leak of urine after pressure on the bladder from movement, a cough or a sneeze. A new procedure being used in the United States could help these women get the help they need. Playing pat-a-cake...
KidsMSNBC

Covid proved the future of child care is the future of America

Help us celebrate MSNBC’s first 25 years by joining us every day for 25 days as our anchors, hosts, and correspondents share their thoughts on where we've been — and where we’re going. If, like me, you’ve spent much of the pandemic hoping a child in your care wasn’t about...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy