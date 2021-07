The Monroe County Appeal will be relocating to 209 North Main Street in Paris which is down and across the street from our current office next to the Paris License Bureau. We plan to start moving this Thursday morning, July 15, 2021. We will be re-opening our office doors on Monday, July 19th and plan to have an open house August 4 from 10am-5pm. The office will be closed July 13th thru July 19th, please email us if you need anything.