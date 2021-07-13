Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hartford, NY

CNY native Joe Bonamassa auctioning off ‘game-changing’ NFT for $350,000

By Geoff Herbert
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A guitar hero from Central New York has a $350,000 idea to reshape the music industry. Joe Bonamassa, who was born in New Hartford, N.Y., and grew up in nearby New York Mills, announced Tuesday that he’s auctioning off “a game-changing NFT collection” that includes the original master and publishing rights to a brand-new song titled “Broken Record.” The blues-rock musician says he’ll be the first in the industry to sell his publishing in an NFT (non-fungible token) that effectively creates a “one-song record company.”

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
36K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
New Hartford, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
B.b. King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Art Collecting#Cny#Cny#Central New York#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOE BONAMASSA Releases New Single 'Notches' From Upcoming Studio Album

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. "Notches" exemplifies the unwavering journey Joe has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. The first single arrives today as a foot-stomping, fist-pounding dose of rock mastermind that pays homage to the artist's resilient history, with an eye on the future as he continues to bend genres, break down walls and defy the odds of the music industry.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Watch Joe Bonamassa's Video for "Notches"

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. "Notches" exemplifies the unwavering journey Joe has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in...
Musicguitar.com

Muse’s Matt Bellamy auctions off song as an NFT for $26,000

An alternate version of Matt Bellamy’s song Guiding Light, which he recorded on Jeff Buckley’s iconic Telecaster, has sold as an NFT at auction for 13.964 Ethereum ($26,188). Guiding Light was one of three tracks – plus accompanying digital artwork for each song – that Bellamy auctioned off via Cryptograph...
Rock MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Pearl Jam Guitarist Says Stevie Ray Vaughan Changed His Life

Live concerts can be a life-altering experience. Just ask Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who said he had stopped playing guitar about a year before he joined the band. He shares the revelation in Enormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the Seattle-area music venue. (The movie, presented by Trafalgar Releasing, will screen for one night only on July 21 to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the return of live music.)
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Rockin’ The Record Collection: The 10 Best Rock Albums to Own on Vinyl

Listening to music has long been one of the top forms of entertainment for almost every person on this planet. For many of us, that entertainment is twice as enjoyable when it comes from a vinyl record, spinning on a turntable with the stylus brushing through the grooves. Vinyl lovers...
Music940wfaw.com

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Credits Cheap Trick For Inspiration On His ‘Ten’ Basslines

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament looked back at the recording of the band's 1991 debut, Ten, which celebrates its 30th anniversary on August 27th. While appearing on the Kyle Meredith with… webcast, Ament credited Cheap Trick bassist Tom Petersson for influencing his playing on the band's 1991 debut, Ten: “It was having a 12-string bass, I'd written that riff and the 'Why Go' riff on an acoustic guitar. I'd played a 12-string bass before, so I knew what it was going to sound like. Props to Stone Gossard and Mike (McCready) for coming up with interesting guitar parts on those songs when the bass is taking up so much sonic space.”
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Rapper and Rockers Added to 2021 Fair Concert Line-Up

The Alaska State Fair is pleased to announce three additional acts confirmed for the 2021 AT&T Concert Series: Celtic rockers, the Young Dubliners, on August 26; young rapper, Lil Tjay, on September 3; and legendary rockers, Clutch, on September 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m.
Books & LiteratureBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SAMMY HAGAR: 'I Apologize From The Bottom Of My Heart For Exposing EDDIE VAN HALEN's Dark Side' In My Book

In a new interview with Brazil's "Inside With Paulo Baron" Internet show, Sammy Hagar was asked if there were any things that he left out of his 2011 autobiography "Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock", that he thinks he should have put it or any stories that he included that he later wished he hadn't. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, yeah. I forgot so many really fun little things, and every now and then I'll wake up in the morning and have a dream and I'll wake up and it makes me remember something in the childhood, and I think, 'Oh, I should have put that in the book. But the fucking book would have been this big. [Holds hands wide apart.]'"
Musicvhnd.com

Billy Gibbons On First Van Halen Concert: ‘That Blew My Mind’

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons said seeing Van Halen perform for the first time lived up to all of the hype and then some. Gibbons was a guest on Eddie Trunk’s SiriusXM show Trunk Nation recently. At one point in the interview the conversation steered towards Eddie Van Halen. Gibbons said he had heard all about Eddie’s talents, even had Van Halen’s 1978 debut album, but didn’t get a chance to see the band until years later. It was worth the wait, according to Gibbons.
Evansville, INPosted by
Outsider.com

ZZ Top Cancels Concert Stop After ‘Health Issue’ With Band Member

Rock band ZZ Top put the brakes on their North America tour after one of their band members experienced unknown health issues. The group was supposed to stop in Evansville, Indiana, on Wed. July 21. The concert for their “A Celebration of ZZ Top” tour should’ve taken place at the Ford Center. But according to local news outlet “Evansville Courier & Press,” they canceled the show because of a “health issue within the band.”
Corbin, KYPosted by
JC Phelps

Catch Living Rock Legend ZZ Top This Weekend In Corbin

Rock legend ZZ Top once proclaimed: "They come runnin' just as fast as they can -- 'cause every girl crazy 'bout a sharp-dressed man". Love the famed band that brought us hits such as "Legs", "Sharp Dressed Man", and "Gimme All Your Lovin'"? Well, you're in luck: you can catch them live this Sunday (July 25th, 2021) in Corbin, Kentucky!
Evansville, INwevv.com

ZZ Top Spends Time with Evansville Firefighters

Evansville Firefighters wrapping up a call, Wednesday night, were surprised to spot a familiar face nearby. According to the department, Station 8 and 10 crew members ran into ZZ Top's guitarist and lead vocalist Billy Gibbons. The rock star was checking out a hot rod in a garage next door...
Celebritiescelebrityaccess.com

Eric Clapton

“Eric Clapton refuses to play venues that require proof of vaccination – Clapton says he won’t perform for a ‘discriminated audience’ after vaccination passports made mandatory for clubs and venues this autumn”. Telegram post delivery Clapton’s announcement: https://bit.ly/3i45IAp. Eric Clapton is doubling-down. This week’s must-read article is Paul Krugman’s in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy