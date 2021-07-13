How to Watch ‘Space Jam 2: A New Legacy’

The Hunt debuted roughly one million years ago, March 13, 2020, just before pandemic shutdowns began, and now it’s fresh on HBO Max, for anyone with carbon-dating technology to watch. A political satire rife with supergross violence, the movie was a pre-COVID controversy, scuttled from its 2019 release date by mass shootings and Trump-inspired criticism for its shit-stirring plot about rich libs sport-hunting redneck righties, prompting the marketing department to devise a reactionary tagline: “The most talked about movie of the year is one that no one’s actually seen.” They had a point, and by “they” we mean prolific genre-flick production house Blumhouse, director Craig Zobel (who just helmed all episodes of Mare of Eastown) and writers Damon Lindelof (Lost and Watchmen firebrand) and Nick Cuse. Well, now we have a chance to see it with the benefit of hindsight, which will help us determine if pre-COVID, pre-racial-reckoning, pre-2020-election, pre-Jan. 6-resurrection politics seem laughably quaint, hauntingly prescient or some combination thereof.
Comments / 0