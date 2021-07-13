Cancel
How to Watch ‘Space Jam 2: A New Legacy’

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
Cover picture for the articleIt’s taken a quarter of a century, but Space Jam finally has a sequel. We may have lost Michael Jordan as the lead of the story, but Space Jam: A New Legacy is introducing a new basketball legend to helm the saga: Lebron James. The new film is set to release in just a few days, and while we can’t help you pass, dribble, or shoot hoops, we can surely guide you on how to watch it. Toss on your Lakers jersey and get streaming!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Helen Hunt
Related
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 13

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, July 13 still sees the trilogy film experiment Fear Street proving to be a success. The new release Fear Street Part Two: 1978 remains the streamer's top film, two spots ahead of Fear Street Part One: 1994, which was released two Fridays ago. This Friday will see the release of the final film in the series, Fear Street Part Three: 1666, which will no doubt put all three movies in Netflix's Top 10. If Netflix somehow gets streaming rights to Kung Fu Panda 3, we could see two trilogies on the Top 10 at the same time! I think that footnote is worth spending millions of dollars on, don't you, Netflix?
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
TV & VideosDecider

Why Is ‘In the Heights’ Not On HBO Max?

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. In the Heights made a colorful debut on HBO Max last month. The Jon M. Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda musical finally landed on streaming after a long delay, and it was well-worth the wait, earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike when it first premiered June 11.
Movies959theriver.com

Everything Wrong with “Space Jam 2”, According to the Director of the Original

We took our kids to see the new Space Jam 2 last week! My personal review…I didn’t LOVE it. The final basketball game was fun, but the hour that it took to get there wasn’t doin’ it for me. Now, to be fair, I wasn’t expecting much,. other than keeping my kids entertained for a while, which it did! So that made me happy.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

Warner Bros To Release 10 Films Exclusively For HBO Max

Warner Bros. plans to produce 10 movies for HBO Max for release in 2022. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar made the announcement Thursday during AT&T’s second-quarter earnings call. WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T and is also pending a merger with Discovery Inc. “The motion picture format absolutely matters, and it matters...
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Space Jam: A New Legacy

In 1996, Warner Bros released Space Jam, a revolutionary film that combined live-action with animated characters, featuring iconic basketball player Michael Jordan and the ever-so-popular and nostalgic Looney Tunes. That magic was hard to catch but 25 years later, the studios are bringing it all back with Space Jam: A...
Moviescentralrecorder.com

F9 Full Movie Watch Online For Free | Vin Diesel & John Cena

The 9th chapter of the always-amazing Fast and Furious sequel, which was slated to hit theatres on June 25th in the United States, is now available (in the cinemas at least). It’s a must-see with an exciting narrative with top-tier actors and actresses including John Cena, Cardi B, Vin Diesel, and many other top-tier actors and actresses starring in this new blockbuster.
TV & Videosmycentraloregon.com

[How To] Watch ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Free Streaming ‘Space Jam 2’ On HBO Max Available online ?

HBO Max’s Movie!! Is Space Jam 2: A New Legacy Available to Stream? is watch”Space Jam 2”: A New Legacy 2021 online free on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Yes, we found an authentic streaming link. The following describes how to watch free movies all year round. Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Space Jam 2, how and where to watch the sequel’s movies online now for free.
TV & VideosDecider

TCA Awards 2021: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Hacks’ Lead Nominations

Fresh off this week’s Emmys announcements, we have another round of TV award nominations. Nominees for the 2021 TCA Awards have been announced, marking a big year for streamers like Netflix and HBO Max and shows like Ted Lasso and Hacks. This year’s list includes plenty of nominees for Netflix,...
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Gossip Girl’ Episode 3 Premiere?

We’re now two episodes into HBO Max’s new Gossip Girl. That means we know the players, their hangups, and their secrets. Now it’s only a matter of time before the real drama starts. And heads are about to roll. Wondering when you can expect new episodes from this teen drama?...
TV & VideosNew York Post

Warner Bros. to produce more than 10 movies for HBO Max in 2022

Hollywood studio Warner Bros. will produce at least 10 movies exclusively for streaming service HBO Max in 2022, according to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who oversees both divisions. As Kilar revealed plans for the 10-film slate, he insisted to investors on Thursday that theatrical releases will continue to be important...
MoviesElko Daily Free Press

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is relying on NBA momentum and celebrity tweets to get it through opening day. The film features plenty of classic Warner Brothers characters – including some most kids wouldn’t recognize – and one of those winner-take-all games. It builds to the big game, of course, but this time out “Space Jam” has better effects and animation.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Hunt’ on HBO Max, a Violent Mess of a Free-For-All Political Satire

The Hunt debuted roughly one million years ago, March 13, 2020, just before pandemic shutdowns began, and now it’s fresh on HBO Max, for anyone with carbon-dating technology to watch. A political satire rife with supergross violence, the movie was a pre-COVID controversy, scuttled from its 2019 release date by mass shootings and Trump-inspired criticism for its shit-stirring plot about rich libs sport-hunting redneck righties, prompting the marketing department to devise a reactionary tagline: “The most talked about movie of the year is one that no one’s actually seen.” They had a point, and by “they” we mean prolific genre-flick production house Blumhouse, director Craig Zobel (who just helmed all episodes of Mare of Eastown) and writers Damon Lindelof (Lost and Watchmen firebrand) and Nick Cuse. Well, now we have a chance to see it with the benefit of hindsight, which will help us determine if pre-COVID, pre-racial-reckoning, pre-2020-election, pre-Jan. 6-resurrection politics seem laughably quaint, hauntingly prescient or some combination thereof.
NBAHanford Sentinel

Filmaniacs: LeBron's 'Space Jam' sequel is just a cheap facsimile

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is a straight-up caravan of garbage. The film — starring NBA champion and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James — is literally a retread of the original 1996 film with Michael Jordan. The film opens up with a 1998 flashback of young LeBron losing a youth...
Designers & CollectionsStamford Advocate

HAUS OF JR x SPACE JAM 2 official collection available now

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. HAUS OF JR LAUNCHES SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION. The collaboration is added to the brand’s long roster of exclusive capsules and merch, ranging from Disney’s film The Incredibles to Nickelodeon’s television series Paw Patrol – all of which have been because of and for the brand’s founders’ own kids.
TV & VideosCollider

5 Essential Looney Tunes to Watch Before (or After) Space Jamming

HBO Max the new home of the classic Looney Tunes shorts that began it all, in HD and (more or less) chronological order. The collection isn’t complete; some cartoons have never undergone restoration, some have long been shelved for problematic content, and others remain absent for reasons unknown. But it’s the largest group of Looney Tunes available all in one place, and the best way to see what they were all about before their newest outing arrives.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with HBO Max?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, unfortunately you won’t be able to stream it with HBO Max. While some streaming services internationally will offer coverage like Amazon Prime Video in Canada and Discovery+ in Europe – HBO Max won’t in the U.S. or internationally. While it’s not...

