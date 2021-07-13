Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, MN

Air Quality Alert issued for Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Stevens, Todd by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Douglas; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Stevens; Todd AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TODAY THROUGH 9 AM CDT FRIDAY WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. WHERE...central Minnesota. WHEN...From 12 PM CDT today through 9 AM CDT Friday. IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba will be transported by northerly winds behind a front moving into the northern portions of the state. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive Tuesday and remain over the area into Friday morning. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Red AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for all individuals, across far northern Minnesota and Orange, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across western and central Minnesota. In addition to the smoke behind the front Tuesday, additional smoke is expected over western Minnesota Wednesday evening following a forecasted complex of thunderstorms. The smoke will remain over Minnesota through at least Friday before southerly winds develop and push the smoke northward. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign-up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and- health.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kanabec County, MN
County
Todd County, MN
County
Stevens County, MN
County
Douglas County, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Mille Lacs County, MN
County
Morrison County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Preparedness#Air Quality Alert#Morrison Stevens#Canadian#Red Aqi#Orange#Minnesota Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy