Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Tavaputs Plateau SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 27 miles southwest of Rangely to 43 miles northwest of Fruita. Movement was east at 20 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Garfield, southwestern Rio Blanco, southeastern Uintah and northeastern Grand Counties. This includes Colorado 139 between mile markers 32 and 35, and between mile markers 37 and 50.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand County, UT
State
Colorado State
County
Uintah County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Arches#12 52 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy