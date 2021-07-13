Cancel
Southern Charm Fans Are Furious With Ashley Jacobs. Here's Why.

By Sara Whitman
Ashley Jacobs may no longer be part of the "Southern Charm" cast, but that isn't stopping her from expressing her opinion about her former co-stars. In a July 12 comment under a fan account's post speaking about former "Southern Charm" stars Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah's breakup, Ashley wrote that she "can't stand" Naomie. Fans instantly defended Naomie, who departed the reality show in 2020 due to a strained relationship with Kathryn Dennis, per Us Weekly. "Wow. You are vile," one fan furiously wrote to Ashley. "Why are you still creeping on your old life?? Hope being a mom makes your more empathetic to other ppls pain!! Focus on your current life girl, stop creeping."

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

Kathryn Dennis
Recipes

Todd Chrisley Is Friends With This Southern Charm Star

Todd Chrisley, the real estate tycoon and demanding family patriarch who stars in the USA reality series "Chrisley Knows Best" doesn't seem like he'd have a lot in common with the young, hard-drinking Bravolebrities on "Southern Charm." And yet, according to one star on the "Southern Charm" Season 7 reunion, they share more than just a southern drawl and a familiarity with television cameras.
Celebrities

‘Southern Charm’ star Patricia Altschul reacts to Naomie Olindo’s breakup

“Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul added her two cents into the drama surrounding Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah’s breakup. After the split made headlines, a fan wondered whether Olindo, 28, should entertain dating Jay Cutler, who’s already involved in drama between her former co-star Madison LeCroy and his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari.
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah’s Relationship Timeline

After watching her rocky romance with Craig Conover, some Southern Charm fans thought Naomie Olindo found The One in Metul Shah … until their messy split. The France native first appeared on Bravo during season 3 of the reality series after reconnecting with Conover, whom she met at the College of Charleston. The twosome split in 2017 and Olindo moved on with Shah in 2018.
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Vows to Never Take Metul Shah Back After ‘Incredibly Embarrassing’ Cheating Scandal

Naomie Olindo is asking for kindness following her breakup with Metul Shah, encouraging fans not to come after him following allegations of infidelity. “I am so thankful for all of the support you guys are giving me right now,” the Southern Charm star, 28, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 13. “Trust me I need it. This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop sending/saying hateful things to Metul.”
Family Relationships

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
Celebrities

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
Celebrities
Parade

Till Death Do They Part? All About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Steamy Romance

A fox, indeed! Over the past year, actress Megan Fox has very publicly proven that moving on from a long-term marriage doesn’t have to slow you down. In fact, a 35-year-old mother of three can whoop it up, let her hair down and have the time of her life with the right partner—and for Fox, that’s been 31-year-old rapper-slash-actor Machine Gun Kelly. These newly minted lovebirds have been reveling in their over-the-top chemistry ever since they first got together in mid-2020 and their romance shows no signs of slowing down.

