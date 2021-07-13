Cancel
Dallas, TX

Announcing My New Golf and Entertainment Concept: Chippery

By Tim Rogers
dmagazine.com
Cover picture for the articleThis story in the Dallas Morning News yesterday about a new Dallas golf business is terribly confusing, but as I understand it: a woman from Topgolf has started her own golf concept called Drive Shack, and now Rory McIlroy has gotten himself involved with it, to the tune of $10 million, and soon enough Drive Shack will open something in The Colony called Puttery. From the DMN: “The company describes Puttery as a competitive and social golf entertainment experience. The venue will leverage technology to keep score as guests enjoy a modern twist on putt-putt golf that includes cocktails and food.” I suppose you can convince me that a newspaper reporter wrote those two sentences, but they sure sound like a press release.

www.dmagazine.com

