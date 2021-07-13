Cancel
San Bernardino County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 11:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY UNTIL 1245 PM PDT At 1150 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Bear City, and nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Localized storms like this one will develop and dissipate rapidly during the afternoon, with the greatest threat being strong and gusty winds that could produce damage. Locations impacted include Big Bear City, eastern Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Johnson Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Baldwin Lake, Woodlands and Fawnskin.

alerts.weather.gov

