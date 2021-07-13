Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL BAY...EAST CENTRAL WALTON AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT/230 PM CDT/ At 251 PM EDT/151 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Lynn Haven, moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Ebro, West Bay, Southport, Seminole Hills, Magnolia Beach, Recota Beach, Red Head, Pine Log, Laird and Vicksburg.alerts.weather.gov
