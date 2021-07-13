Cancel
Wayne County, NY

BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items. Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 14, Palmyra Lunch Club 60, Park and Club Rooms, 149 E. Main St., Palmyra. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.

