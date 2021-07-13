‘Operation Underground Railroad’ Fundraiser 5K to Battle Child Sex Trafficking

The Vernal Rescue Run to support Operation Underground Railroad takes its mission seriously as they raise funds to rescue children from sex trafficking. “The goal this year is to raise $15,000 dollars,” shares event organizer Penni Batty. “That's enough to fund the rescue of six children. It's a very, very high goal, but the Ducimus team passionately believes in liberty, so we wanted to Go Big or Go Home!" The Vernal Rescue Run was founded by Jill Boyd in 2016 and she and her team of volunteers started with the goal of raising at least $2,500 dollars, the amount generally needed for Operation Underground Railroad to rescue one child. “There's still a lot the community can do to help us reach our ultra high goal,” continues Batty. “We only have 170 people registered to run the race right now, and only 30% of those people are repeat registrants. That means there are still a lot of people out there who have supported this event in the past but haven't yet registered this year. It's not too late, though! Registration is still open.” Register online by visiting vernalOUR5k.com and click on the ‘Register Now’ button. Registration in person is also available the day of the race. There will be a raffle, OUR gear, and more for those wanting to support this cause without joining the race. The race is this Friday, July 16th, at 7pm at the UBTech Vernal Campus.