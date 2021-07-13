Cancel
Uintah, UT

Congressman Blake Moore Makes Time For Interview During Visit to Basin

 14 days ago

In town last week to host two town hall meetings in northeastern Utah, Congressman Blake Moore made time for a ride with the high school mountain bike team, the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo and a stop in the Newstalk KVEL studio for an interview. Congressman Moore opened by saying he knows his constituents sent him to Washington to be productive and so he is striving to collaborate and work to get things done. Two pieces of legislation he is working on aims to increase accessibility of public lands to the public for recreational purposes. The ‘Recreation Not Red-Tape Act’ is exactly what it sounds like: legislation to remove barriers to outdoor recreation, making it easier for Americans to enjoy public lands and boosting rural economies across the country. The ‘MAPLand Act’ aims to digitize records to be easily accessed by the public to find out where they can access public lands. Moore says this might not sound like a big topic but it is something that can benefit the lives of Uintah Basin residents and their ability to enjoy where they live. Moore also talked about the challenges faced due to drought, wildfires, and record growth in Utah, stating that there needs to be a focus on improving infrastructure, especially water infrastructure throughout the west. With opposing beliefs on these topics in Washington D.C., Moore emphasized that he will continue to work to build strong relationships in both parties so when there are opportunities to work together there’s groundwork already laid. Congressman Moore is known for his abilities to negotiate, reach across the table and get things done so his approach is no surprise. To listen to the entire interview, visit https://basinnow.com/public_affairs.php.

