The City of St. Cloud has started work on upgrades at Rotary West Park south of TCF Bank on Goettens Way. The park is scheduled to get upgrades to the tennis and basketball courts, site improvements and furnishings. The worn out tennis court fencing has come down, some trees have been removed, the hockey warming house has been taken down and the park's wading pool has received a new coat of paint. New park lighting will also be providing at Rotary West Park. The park receives heavy use by the neighborhood and the upgrades should really improve a park that needed some TLC.