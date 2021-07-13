Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Of Interest to Senior Citizens; New Center, Upcoming Events, Walk to Remember

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 12 days ago
According to Karon Weatherman, Director of the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center, following the completion and dedication of new H W Grays Building, the City crews turned their attention to the Oak Avenue building site for the new Seniors Center. Bidding was opened for the construction of a metal frame; however only one bid came in and it was higher than was expected. So, meanwhile, some more clearing has been done on the property. “We have to wait another 3 months to try of get bids for the Construction of the metal frame. They only got one bid turned in and it was double what they had thought it would cost. They are going to try again when the cost is lower. It will put the building back a few months in the construction”.

