Billings, MT

City Council invited to annual BIRD meeting

 14 days ago

Bird Annual Meeting at Red OXX Event Lawn from noon-1:00 pm.

**In the event a quorum of the City Council is present, no City-related decisions will be made during this meeting or event.**

Billings is the largest city in the U.S. state of Montana, with a population estimated at 109,577 as of 2019.

