That was fun, wasn’t it? Ingeniously so. Those Belshazzar’s Feast posters at the Download Pilot, the cunning use of Twitter accounts where even the follows were a Maiden nod (The Killers was a good one, We Rate Dogs as a reference to The Number Of The Beast belongs in the Tate), Bruce Dickinson seemingly playing chicken with himself for how much of a clue he could drop without actually giving anything away – it’s been a fun road waiting for Maiden to make their big reveal. Loads of people guessed new music – it’s been six years since we last had any from them – but nobody came close to guessing this, did they?