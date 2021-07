The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that due to a water main break the evening of July 21, 2021 that caused significant damage to the road, portions of Bellevue Blvd. North will be closed to through traffic. The closure will affect the area on Bellevue Blvd N between Childs Rd E to Grandview Ave. The Public Works Department expects the closure to last for up to 14 days while repairs are being made with lane restrictions to follow until the work is completed. A map of the area is included with the article. As always, the City of Bellevue asks that residents and visitors to the area do not enter or tamper with any barricaded areas as crews work to fix the damage.